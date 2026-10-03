Former Cobblestone Golf Course to become 450-lot housing development in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The former Cobblestone Golf Course in Muskogee is set to become a large housing development with hundreds of new lots, multiple subdivisions and new recreational amenities.

Legacy Park Development plans to transform the property near East 43rd Street and Gulick into 450 housing lots across seven different subdivisions. The project is expected to include parks, dog parks, sports areas, a splash pad and walking trails.

Damon Watson, owner of Watson’s Chophouse in downtown Muskogee, said he believes new housing could benefit businesses throughout the city.

“The people of Muskogee have been nothing but amazing to us. The support has been overwhelming,” Watson said.

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Joshua Forrest with Legacy Park Development said the project will include nine estate lots with a minimum of 6,000 square feet, along with smaller and more affordable living options around 1,000 square feet.

“It’s going to bring a much different dynamic to Muskogee than what we’ve ever had,” Forrest said.

Forrest said the timing is important as Muskogee continues to see new industry and investment.

“With all of the new industry and new investment that’s happening in Muskogee, we need the homes,” Forrest said.

Watson said the development is another sign that growth in Muskogee is expanding beyond new businesses and into housing.

Forrest said he expects lots to begin going on sale as early as December.