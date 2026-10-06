Muskogee Turnpike maintenance worker returns home after being hit

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma Turnpike Authority maintenance worker who was hit while clearing debris from the Muskogee Turnpike has returned home and is recovering with his family.

OTA leaders provided the update Oct 6 during a board meeting.

The worker, identified as Kelly Martin, was hit Sept. 18 while responding with a maintenance crew to remove debris from the turnpike. Martin was taken to the hospital after the crash.

“It’s just tremendous that he’s still alive,” OTA Director Joe Echelle said.

KJRH

Echelle asked people to remember the impact the crash has had not only on Martin and his family, but also on the driver involved.

“I would ask that you mention this to anybody, just bring it up. It doesn’t take very long. Just mention Kelly and the impact this has had on him and the impact this has had on the driver that hit him,” Echelle said.

OTA leaders also used the update to highlight the dangers maintenance and construction crews face while working along high-speed roadways.

“This impacts a lot of people, and unfortunately in the last just over two years, we’ve lost two workers and multiple others that have been injured in highway construction work zones,” Echelle said.

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