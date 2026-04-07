MUSKOGEE, Okla. — City leaders in Muskogee launched a new Housing Incentive Program to attract developers, revitalize vacant properties, and expand affordable housing options throughout the community.

The initiative was designed to expand housing opportunities in the area, including single-family homes, apartments, and redevelopment projects in key parts of the city.

WATCH: 'Muskogee is moving forward': Muskogee launches housing incentive program

'Muskogee is moving forward': Muskogee launches housing incentive program

For local business owner Jennifer Olson, the need for more housing had a direct impact on the community and local economy.

“To have more people come into the community, come into the business, I mean, that’s huge,” Olson said.

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Olson said increasing housing options, especially affordable housing, was essential to keeping Muskogee growing and supporting local businesses.

City Communications Manager Judy Villalobos said the program focused on meeting that demand as the city continued to grow.

“Muskogee is moving forward, and with that, we need places for people to live,” Villalobos said.

Through the program, developers were eligible to receive free or low-cost city-owned land, along with infrastructure support such as water, sewer, and sidewalks. Villalobos said developers were required to apply, go through the economic development advisory board, and receive final approval from the city council, a process that could take around 60 days.

To qualify, developers had to take on at least four properties per project and focus on building affordable housing. That included homes priced between $140,000 and $160,000 or rent around $1,000 per month.

Villalobos said the program also targeted redevelopment zones such as downtown Muskogee and the Old Township, with financial assistance of up to $10,000 per unit and up to $150,000 per project.

Olson said the program's potential impact could be significant for both businesses and the broader community.

“It would be just life-changing, truly, I mean, this is my livelihood,” Olson said.

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