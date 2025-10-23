Muskogee County Sheriff's Office investigating sexual assault at public school

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a report of an alleged sexual assault occurred on school grounds at Midway Public Schools in Council Hill.

Deputies said they received the call around 11:30 a.m. Oct. 23 and responded to the school

MCSO said the juvenile suspects involved have been suspended until the investigation is complete.

No further information is being released due to the involvement of juveniles.

