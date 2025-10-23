Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Muskogee County Sheriff's Office investigating sexual assault at public school

KJRH Breaking News
2 News Oklahoma
2 News Oklahoma Breaking News
KJRH Breaking News
Posted

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a report of an alleged sexual assault occurred on school grounds at Midway Public Schools in Council Hill.

Deputies said they received the call around 11:30 a.m. Oct. 23 and responded to the school

MCSO said the juvenile suspects involved have been suspended until the investigation is complete.

No further information is being released due to the involvement of juveniles.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US