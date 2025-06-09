Muskogee city council to vote on Hilldale school resource officer contract

MUSKOGEE, OKla. — Muskogee City Council will vote on a new contract between the city and Hilldale Schools about its school resource officers.

Alyssa Evans has three children. Her oldest will be a Hilldale student in the fall.

“My son’s been with me, I stay at home, he’s with me every single day,” said Alyssa Evans. “So, sending him off where other people are responsible for him is scary.”

As a mom, safety is always on the top of her mind. So, she’s glad to know city council is voting on a contract that would keep Muskogee Police as school resource officers in the district for now.

“I definitely think it’s important that parents feel safe sending their kids off,” said Evans. “I’m glad that there’s going to be someone there still for sure.”

Currently, Muskogee Police provide two school resource officers to Hilldale Schools. One of them has been there since the start of the program in 2016. The proposed contract has some changes.

2 SROs will stay at Hilldale for the 2025-2026 school year. In the 2026-2027 year, Muskogee Police will provide 1 resource officer. In the 2027-2028 year, the contract will end. The district will have to hire its own SRO’s like reserve deputies or off-duty officers.

“I think it’s really important that they have someone there,” said Evans.

This conversation started this spring, when the Muskogee Police Chief said his department was 25% short and he needed the school resource officers back on the street.

2 News was at the city council meet on April 28th, when councilors voted to allow the new city manager to negotiate a contract with the district.

The proposal has Hilldale Schools paying for 75% of the contract. The city covers the other 25%.

Click here to view the proposed contract.

