Muscogee Nation Supreme Court to hear arguments over Creek Freedmen citizenship rights

OKMULGEE, Okla. — After a year of delays-- Rhonda Grayson and Jeffery Kennedy will have their arguments heard in court in the long fight for justice and citizenship rights for Creek Freedmen descendants.

Previous Coverage>>>The fight to get citizenship for Creek Freedman took attorneys to the Muscogee Creek Nation Supreme Court

The Muscogee Nation Supreme Court will hear oral arguments. The case - brought by Grayson and Kennedy— two descendants of Freedmen, are seeking to regain tribal citizenship. They say they're promised full rights under the treaty of 1866.

Their attorney Demario Soloman-Simmions says they will show the treaty is the foundation of evidence.

“You’re going to see in each step they ignored that, in each step, they were contrary to the law that governors this state and that’s what we’re going to prove,” Soloman-Simmions said.

In 2023, District Muscogee Nation Judge Denette Mouser said the treaty must be honored in full.The treaty judge Mouser is using a portion of the Treaty of 1866 that states,

All the rights and privileges of native citizens, regardless of race or color. Treaty of 1866

Kennedy and Grayson released a joint statement:

“We are descendants of Creek Freedmen and rightful citizens under the Treaty of 1866. We look forward to tomorrow’s hearing and to the day our citizenship is fully recognized and restored.”

That decision was appealed by Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill.

2 News anchor Naomi Keitt will be there - and share what happens. Stay updated through the 2News app, online and on air.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

