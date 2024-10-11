Muscogee Nation officers carry out search warrant for stolen BNSF tools

TULSA, Okla. — The Muscogee (Creek) Nation police served a search warrant at a home at 14th and Delaware on the morning of Oct. 11.

Lighthorse officers told 2 News that the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) police department contacted them on Oct. 10 with reports of stolen power tools.

KJRH

Officers found the suspect in Tulsa after he allegedly attempted to sell the stolen goods online.

Three people were arrested, with the main suspect being a Native 40-year-old man. Lighthorse police said BNSF will continue their investigation.

However, they plan to charge the Native suspect with concealing stolen property.

We reached out to BNSF for more information and they gave us this statement:

We have no information to release as this is an active investigation. However, BNSF has robust security protocols, and our resource protection team is focused on preventing these incidents on our network. We work hard to protect our customers' freight from pickup to delivery and have security measures in place to help ensure these goods arrive safely. For security reasons, we do not disclose those measures. It's important to note we are doing our part to protect our customers' freight from this organized crime network; however, it's essential that policymakers, district attorneys and judges ensure these criminals are held responsible and prosecuted. These are not victimless crimes, particularly when many of these packages include much-needed supplies.

