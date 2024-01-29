Multiple stabbed at The GOAT Bar and Kitchen

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a stabbing at The GOAT Bar and Kitchen in the early morning on Jan. 28.

TPD said police responded to the restaurant around 1:40 a.m. after reports of a fight outside the front of the bar.

When officers arrived at the bar they found a man stabbed multiple times. The man was later discovered to be the security guard working for the bar. TPD said he is an off-duty officer from an agency outside of Tulsa. He was attempting to break up the fight when he was stabbed, according to TPD.

The GOAT was hosting a private party when the fight broke out. People who saw the fight told TPD that a woman was also stabbed but was driven to the hospital by a private car.

TPD said two other victims are also in the hospital being treated for their injuries. The two victims were not cooperative with the investigation, according to TPD.

TPD said the fight broke out after the suspect allegedly poured a drink on another woman and then used the bottle to assault the woman.

Police arrested the alleged stabber, Savannah Talley for assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

