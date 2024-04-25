MOVING FORWARD: Muskogee neighbors offer ideas for growth

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Across Oklahoma, communities maintain a "comprehensive plan." Essentially, a guidebook for the city. Muskogee's is up for renewal. Now, leaders are asking for neighbors' input.

"This is their plan. We are simply the facilitators to help get their ideas out on paper, and get their voices heard," Jody King, the city's Planning and Development Coordinator said.

The Muskogee, of today, is not the Muskogee of 1953, at least according to James Gulley, who's lived in town for all 71 years of his life.

"We’ve always had these creative people, but we’ve never had the money," Gulley said.

Now, with sales tax and tourism dollars up, Muskogee has more funds. In the minds of leaders, impressive parks, new businesses, and family activities attract people to town.

"In the last five, ten years, there’s been a change in ... people wanna have pride in their community and wanna see their community grow," King said.

During an April 24 meeting, neighbors inside the Civic Center voted on some of the things that mattered most to them.

In one instance, they emphasized the importance of community festivals and events, over arts and theater.

"You go to the football fields, you go to the soccer fields, you go to the baseball fields, and that’s where our people are," Gulley said.

They were also asked to mark, on a map, which part of town should see the most investment. The vast majority of neighbors voted for the area in and around the Downtown Depot Green, where leaders are already investing in a clean, inviting place for families to visit.

Muskogee neighbors who were unable to attend the sessions, can make their voice heard, by clicking this link.

