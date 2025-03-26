‘More traffic, more people’: Crystal City Shopping Center attracts new business

TULSA, Okla. — A popular west Tulsa shopping center is working to attract more business to the area.

Crafting unique creations is Kerrye Morrison’s passion. She’s a florist at Westside Flowers and Gifts in the Crystal City Shopping Center.

“It’s really coming alive here,” said Kerrye Morrison.

In the six years the shop has been at Crystal City, she’s seen more customers as people flock to one of Tulsa’s oldest landmarks on Route 66.

“It’s really really special,” said Morrison. “I love it. My favorite thing about working here.”

2 News has been covering the complex for more than a decade.

We showed you in 2013 when many businesses were boarded up and the complex was on the auction block.

In 2019, we showed you when a new grocery store moved in to the shopping center.

In 2025, the center is working to expand its footprint even more by filling in the two big empty storefronts that anchor the complex.

“We are so excited to get more traffic and more people coming,” said Morrison.

After a decade, the owners finished up a roof replacement, making way to bring new life to this area.

Morrison has a few things she’d like to see.

“I want more food,” she said. “Just anything that I think would enhance the Route 66 experience is sort of what I would like to see.”

Even the security guard chimed in.

“I’ve heard people say a bowling alley would be nice,” he said. “That would be fun. Something that locals want that they’ve talked about is an indoor flea market.”

After talking with the businesses, 2 News went to a nearby neighborhood to listen to what people want to see.

Delora Allen visits Crystal City every day. Since she watches her grandkids often, they were top of mind for what she’d like to see near her west Tulsa neighborhood.

“Something for the kids to do maybe like an inside putt putt golf,” said Delora Allen.

With roots as an amusement park, it’s fitting to bring some fun. For the businesses, they just want to see even more customers.

“We see more and more business we really do,” said Morrison. “We’ve seen it pick up, and it is more and more every day.”

The anchor stores are a 6,000-square-foot former pharmacy and a 17,000-square-foot former department store.

