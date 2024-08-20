MORE NIL: Oklahoma State football players to debut QR codes on helmets

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football players will have a new look to their football helmets this year, Coach Mike Gundy announced.

Every player's helmet will have a 1.5 square-inch QR code decal. The code will link people to the general team fund.

OSU believes it is the first college football team to promote players' earning potential by putting QR codes on their helmets.

“This is a revolutionary step forward to help keep Oklahoma State football ahead of the game,” Gundy said. “It gives a chance for everyday fans across the world to have a real impact when it comes to supporting the NIL efforts for Cowboy football. I’m thrilled about this opportunity for our players.”

The QR codes won't be visible from the stands, but close shots during broadcasts and postgame photos posted to social media will highlight them. OSU expects these codes to raise the team's Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) value throughout the year.

In addition to the QR codes on the back of every helmet, they will also be on each player’s bag tag for use during “The Walk” on game days and for travel during the season.

A QR code will also be placed on coasters in the premium areas of Boone Pickens Stadium, on signage throughout the stadium, and on the OSU football equipment truck.

The QR code initiative is part of the “Saddle Up Campaign” organized by Pokes With A Purpose.

OSU's first game of the season will be against South Dakota State at Boone Pickens Stadium on Aug. 31 at 1 p.m. Every home game is sold out this season.

Fans still looking for tickets can purchase through SeatGeek, OSU said.

