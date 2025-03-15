MORE MEASLES: OSDH confirms two more cases in Green Country

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced two more probable measles cases in Green Country.

Officials said they started investigating the case after learning about the cases on March 14th. They then started investigating where those people went while contagious.

If anyone visited any of these locations within the date and timeframe and is unvaccinated, unsure of vaccine or immune status, or has concerns please provide their name and contact information on this form, https://redcap.link/Measles.

Someone from the OSDH or Tulsa Health Department will contact them between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., 7 days a week, for further information and guidance.

Potential measles exposure locations include:

Business: Kohl's

Address: 12405 E 96th St N, Owasso, OK 74055

Date: Feb. 27, 2025

Time: 1:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Business: Aldi

Address: 9259 N Owasso Expressway, Owasso, OK 74055

Date: Feb. 27, 2025

Time: 4:20 - 7:00 p.m.

Business: Walmart Supercenter

Address: 12101 E 96th St N, Owasso, OK 74055

Date: Feb. 27, 2025

Time: 5:15 - 8:00 p.m.

Business: Sam's Club

Address: 12905 E 96th St N, Owasso, OK 74055

Date: Feb. 27, 2025

Time: 7:00 - 9:21 p.m.

Business: Sprouts Farmers Market

Address: 9601 N 133rd E Ave, Owasso, OK 74055

Date: Feb. 27, 2025

Time: 7:30 - 10:02 p.m.

Business: Lowe's Home Improvement

Address: 1746 S Lynn Riggs Blvd, Claremore, OK 74019

Date: March 2, 2025

Time: 7:00 - 9:27 p.m.

Previously OSDH confirmed two possible measles cases but did not give location information.

