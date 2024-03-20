More alleged victims accuse former FBI agent of ‘revenge porn’

TULSA, Okla. — 2News first interviewed two of Mark Alan Wells’ alleged victims in December. Wells’ ex-fiance, Savanna Smith, said the whole ordeal compelled her to move out of state.

“Planned on marrying him, he was going to be the father figure in my kid’s life,” said Smith. “For me, it’s completely starting over.”

At the time of his arrest, three women had come forward: one of them was his ex-wife, and another was Morgan Ballou. Both claimed Wells shared photos and videos without their consent.

A search warrant recovered 55 photo albums and thousands of photos and videos that indicate they could have been secretly recorded.

Authorities initially charged him with one count of peeping tom and three counts of nonconsensual dissemination of sexual images, but the affidavit said there could be upwards of 80 victims.

Ballou told us she was on a mission to get the case more attention so that more women would come forward and that’s exactly what happened.

Appearing before a judge Wednesday and now facing 13 counts – two felony peeping tom counts and 11 misdemeanor counts for nonconsensual dissemination of sexual images, Wells waived his right to a preliminary hearing and declined speaking to 2News at the courthouse. His attorney also declined an interview with us.

Ballou was scheduled to testify if the hearing took place.

“I’m glad I didn’t have to see him,” she said after the hearing. “The detectives told me more women started calling in after seeing the news and they were able to identify more of the previously unidentified women.”

Ultimately, Ballou says she wants the former FBI agent to have a criminal record so other women don’t get involved with him blindly.

“One day I hope to get to a point where I feel irrelevance toward him, but right now, it’s disgust,” she said.

According to records, the incidents date back as far as 2016.

Ballou has also filed a civil case against Wells seeking $150,000 in damages plus attorney fees. It would also require Wells to destroy all images of Ballou from his devices.

Wells’ next hearing is scheduled for April 1. He is currently free on bond.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

