Former Tulsa FBI agent facing multiple sexual related charges

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Federal Bureau of Investigation agent was removed from duty after being arrested and charged for one count of peeping tom with photographic, electronic equipment and three counts of non consensual dissemination of private sexual images.

Three women came forward in May, claiming Mark Allen Wells shared explicit photos of multiple women without their consent.

In the affidavit obtained by 2 News, police said the women reported Wells for acts of "Revenge Porn" sharing naked photos of various women including the accusers.

One of the women said Wells showed her a large photo album with multiple sub-albums inside. Each sub-album was titled with the women's name and included their corresponding nude photos, according to the affidavit.

The woman told officers she was showed the nudes photos of one of the other victims who filed a reports. The two women made contact and confirmed that the photos Wells allegely shared belong to the second victim, the affidavit said.

The third victim was in a long term relationship with Wells and told police he recorded a video of her participating in sexual acts without her knowledge, that affidavit states.

TPD officers interviewed Wells while executing the search warrant in May. Wells denied the allegations.

One of the women accused Wells of secretly recording private moments during their relationship.

Police said while were carrying out the warrant they noted three Nest cameras in the home. One camera faced the front door, another the back door and one in the living room. Police did not find any cameras in the bathroom or bedroom, the affidavit said.

Police located seven individuals who Wells allegedly sent nude photo and videos to. The three women told police they do not believe the women give consent to the photos being shared, according to the affidavit.

Police identified multiple people in the photos but we not able to locate all of the men and women.

Police found two videos of women performing sexual acts they believe were filmed in secret according to the affidavit.

A total of 55 private albums were recovered in the Photo vault, including 2,245 photos. The majority of the photos and videos recovered were sexual.

After the arrest the the FBI released the following statement:

The alleged conduct will not be tolerated. As soon as the allegation became known, the employee was removed from special agent duties and has been denied access to FBI facilities pending resolution of the matter. We strongly condemn any behavior that falls short of the highest standards. We are cooperating with local law enforcement and all relevant entities who are investigating the matter.

Wells was released on bond.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

