TULSA, Okla — News of the Meta data center being built in East Tulsa broke after being previously referred to as Project Anthem, and people are speaking out.

Local News Data center supporting Meta announced, will be built in east Tusla KJRH Digital

Governor Stitt and Meta both stated the data center has set a goal of net zero water usage and taxes will not be going up for residents, since Meta said it will be paying for its energy usage.

WATCH: MIXED REACTIONS: Community reacts to Meta data center in east Tulsa

MIXED REACTIONS: Community reacts to Meta data center in east Tulsa

Just outside of the Greenwood Rising building in downtown, where state officials officially made the announcement, protesters gathered to show their disapproval.

Jordan Harmon said she’s a Policy Specialist at Indigenous Environmental Network.

“We don't accept their community announcements or whatever kind of bribes or manufactured consent they want to give to people to try to make it look like a good thing," said Harmon. “We don't want hyperscale data centers, it's not needed. They're building them in so many towns in Oklahoma, and we really don't need the generative AI or crypto mining. It's just for billionaires to get even richer. It's really not for us.”

Cheyenna Morgan was also present at the protest.

They said they’re an east Tulsa resident living about three miles from the center’s site.

Despite the remarks, Morgan said they aren’t convinced the data center will keep its promise of not increasing taxes or reaching its goal of net-zero water usage.

“This project was approved about two years ago, and in those two years, there has been a real lack of community engagement around this project," said Morgan. "They don't have to live near these facilities. They don't have to deal with the generational environmental harms right next to where they go to bed at night, where they, you know, go outside and enjoy their garden, and they're not going to have to deal with, like, the direct impacts, because they don't have to see it.”

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