MILLION DOLLAR BIRTHDAY: Broken Arrow woman's birthday gift wins big

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Christina from Broken Arrow is another year older and a million dollars richer after a Powerball ticket from her boyfriend had the lucky numbers.
Christina's boyfriend bought the ticket from the QuikTrip at 41st and Memorial and gave her the ticket as a birthday present.
“I scanned the ticket a couple of days after the drawing using the Oklahoma Lottery app,” Christina said. “I had to count all the zeroes to make sure I was reading it correctly!”
Christina is the Oklahoma Lottery's 91st millionaire.
