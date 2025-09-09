Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MILLION DOLLAR BIRTHDAY: Broken Arrow woman's birthday gift wins big

Oklahoma Lottery
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Christina from Broken Arrow is another year older and a million dollars richer after a Powerball ticket from her boyfriend had the lucky numbers.

Christina's boyfriend bought the ticket from the QuikTrip at 41st and Memorial and gave her the ticket as a birthday present.

“I scanned the ticket a couple of days after the drawing using the Oklahoma Lottery app,” Christina said. “I had to count all the zeroes to make sure I was reading it correctly!”

Christina is the Oklahoma Lottery's 91st millionaire.

