MEET STELLA ATOM: New statue to stand next to Buck Atom

TULSA, Okla. — It’s being described as “history in the making” as a new landmark will soon be erected along Route 66.

The statue of Buck Atom, the cosmic cowboy, has towered over the storied road for a few years now.

But on June 28, Tulsa will finally meet the cosmic cowgirl: Stella Atom.

“Her story is going to evolve over time,” Mary Beth Babcock, the owner of Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios on 66 and a bunch of other sites along the Mother Road, told 2 News.

Mary Beth Babcock

Mary Beth Babcock The Stella Atom statue, ready for transport.

“We currently have a 21-foot-tall space cowboy named Buck Atom on the east side of the building," she added. "She’s going to land on the west side of the building. So, she is here to join Buck on his cosmic journey.”

Locals and visitors may know Buck as the quirky statue along E. 11th St. However, he holds a special place in Babcock's heart.

Her father, who passed away, inspired his design.

“This is kind of one of my ways to keep his spirit alive," said Babcock. "My dad was one of the nicest people, welcomed everybody, talked to anybody. That’s Buck!”

It’s only right that Buck’s new companion, Stella, is designed after her mother.

Mary Beth Babcock An old photograph of Mary Beth Babcock's late father.

Mary Beth Babcock Mary Beth Babcock's mother.

Now, this 1950s PEMCO gas station will be a monument to both of them, one for countless travelers from far and wide to admire.

On June 28, the 19-foot-tall statue of Stella will travel in one piece from Illinois along the interstate.

She is set to land in Tulsa around 12pm before dedicating her at 5pm.

