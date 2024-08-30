MEET LUNA: Owasso Public Schools introduces a therapy dog pilot program

OWASSO, Okla. — Barnes Elementary School is a magical place this school year.

That’s because of Luna, Owasso Public School's first therapy dog.

Barnes Principal Rylee Zaragoza said this was only possible because of research showing that students do better when they feel better.

“It’s very hard to start a new school, come to a new school or start a brand-new year," said Zaragoza. "Sometimes she helps friends get out of the car and disconnect from mom, and come into the school and so her job is kind of big but it’s important and it seems like not very much but it really really is huge for these kids who need her.”

The district is conducting a pilot program to determine how therapy dogs could improve the learning experience. It all starts with Luna.

If all goes well this year, students at other OPS school sites could find furry friends in their hallways.

“What her job is is going to where kids who may need her are," said Zaragoza. "So, kids who may be dysregulated, or who may feel super anxious... We have kids who are away from their moms, who are staying in a place that is not wonderful for them… and Luna helps them be seen.”

But it took a lot for Luna to get to her kids.

She was a stray, and adopted from Pyr Paws & Fluffy Tails Rescue.

“It’s kind of amazing that she’s a rescue, used for a really important reason," said Zaragoza. "A rescue dog, they’re just grateful for a new life and the love that they get and get to give too... For her to be able to do such really cool and big things after her beginning connects to our kids.”

Luna has only been on the job for about three weeks, but is already a vital part of the Ram family.

Fourth-grader Noah Rowan tells me that just seeing Luna can help make his hard days at school more manageable for him.

"She’s so magical because she’s fluffy," said Rowan. "Right as you pet, it goes through all your hands, it’s like electrical. Right as you touch her, it goes through your whole body and it sends a sign that your day is going to be good.”

Luna is there for students who may need a little extra love or encouragement day in and day out.

But, you'll also find Luna greeting people in the halls during passing periods or helping kiddos pick out the perfect book in the library.

Barnes students will always have their teachers, but now, they have Luna too.

“No words are needed, you know we adults have all the words, we have all the training, we have all the things that are supposed to help and supposed to make it better, but it doesn’t always. Luna provides that last piece that helps to meet a need for a kid.”

Just Luna's presence is making every day a little bit lighter for everyone.

"The biggest thing that’s been most surprising to me is for the amount of kids that just knowing that she’s here, knowing that she’s in the building, knowing that they can lay eyes on her and see her as they walk by to class," said Zaragoza. "It doesn’t distract them, but it makes them feel safe it makes them feel like if they needed her she’s right there, and it makes them feel happy and that’s what we want.”

OPS does not fund Luna's care.

The Barnes librarian Hannah Bunn adopted Luna and got her certified through Dog Training Elite Tulsa.

Luna's journey at Barnes Elementary School is being documented on her Facebook page.

