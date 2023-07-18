Henryetta schools get therapy dog after seeing their impact during tragedy

HENRYETTA, Okla. — Therapy dog programs in schools are becoming more popular and many districts are seeing the benefits the dogs have.

Henryetta Public Schools is one of those noticing the benefits. The Henryetta Elementary school counselor longed to start a therapy dog program.

The proof of its impact came when Morris Public Schools brought their dogs to help students after the community's terrible tragedy.

In May, a man killed 5 Henryetta teens and his wife before taking his own life. Afterwards, the school district knew students needed the support of some special dogs.

Morris Public Schools along with Checotah Schools reached out to help.

"In most situations, in most times we are schools in the same county and so we are usually rivals," said Kelli Baker, Morris Public counselor and Kalani's handler. "If we're at basketball games or on a softball field or at a football game or at an academic meet, we are usually on opposite sides. This has been an amazing opportunity."

Kelli Baker, Kalani's handler, and Lisa Merrill, Shadow's handler, both say they saw the relief the dogs brought.

"They can do what we as humans can't in a really short amount of time," said Lisa Merrill, Morris Public school librarian and Shadow's handler.

From there, Henryetta's Jenny Huckabay asked for their help in getting a program started.

Something the handlers at Morris Public Schools have done many times since they've created a model program for districts around the country.

"I read into her passion immediately. I saw her drive and motivation. She was really, really motivated to make sure that his could happen," Baker said.

But they didn't just help guide them. They surprised Henryetta School leaders by finding a dog and securing some funding to get the program off the ground.

"A feeling of gratitude and knowing that this is going to happen," Huckabay said. "This is something amazing that's going to happen for our school and for our kids."

"We wanted to make sure that the board knew that this was going to be successful and had faith in the program and the school district believed in it," said Baker.

Miss Mace is a loving and gentle golden-doodle. Her handlers say she's already helping kids in summer school.

"We had one student that was sitting on a futon and Mace was sitting by her. She just came over and laid her head on her," Huckabay explained. "I've seen the impact of therapy dogs and just dogs in general on anxiety and stress and tension and just seeing that melt off students is amazing."

She has three handlers in the district, Huckabay, Julie Watson (Henryetta Public Schools social worker), and Megan Clason (elementary school librarian). Mace is getting her first set of training at Spirit Ranch Dog Training. Her handlers can't wait to see whats to come with the program this upcoming school year.

"I look forward to seeing the impact that Mace has on our kids and seeing the academic and social and emotional growth that will occur because of this program," Huckabay said.

They've created a Facebook for people to keep up with Miss Mace and her journey. On that page, they will share upcoming fundraisers to help pay for her training.

