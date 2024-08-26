Meadow Gold Mack makes impact on Tulsa's Route 66 strip

Meadow Gold Mack, the 20-foot statue, is now along Tulsa's Route 66 at 1306 E 11th St, Suite A & B.

2 News spoke to people who said the big new addition could help grow the area.

Marybeth Babcock is the owner. She said Mack was built in the '60s and is originally from Illinois. It took $45,000 to get him to Tulsa. Babcock said it's been a great investment.

"Sales are incredible. It's so much fun. We even have a little axe throwing and some fake axe throwing, just trying to have fun and create an experience for people," said Babcock.



Previous coverage >>> Positively Oklahoma Update: Stella Atom Arriving in Tulsa

2 News ran into Cindy Johnson, who came to see the addition. Johnson was among the many people playing games and taking pictures, and she said seeing Mack was Just her first stop.

"We're going to go down and see Stella and go see Buck Adams after this and maybe shop at some of the shops up the street," said Johnson.

Carolina Gonzalez owns a clothing business called Umber on Route 66.

"We've seen a little bit of an increase. We think as awareness builds, we'll see a little bit more of that. It's really exciting," said Gonzalez.

Babcock said she wants to see all businesses grow in the Gold Meadow district.

"It's not just about us here; it's about all of us. While you're here, we want people to stay in town," said Babcock.

Babcock said she hasn't decided whether to add another statue along Tulsa's Route 66.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

