Positively Oklahoma Update: Stella Atom Arriving in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Route 66's famed Buck Atom will be getting some company this week. Stella Atom will be arriving in Tulsa.

The space cowgirl will land this week at Buck Atom's Cosmic Curios on 66 and will be officially installed and dedicated on Friday, June 28.

Stella, in her custom red cowgirl dress, boots, hat, and her giant custom-made ray gun pointed to the sky, will be installed on the West side of the building, with Buck in his usual spot on the East.

Visitors will now be able to visit and take photos with two of the approximately 180 giant fiberglass-molded statues in existence, each standing over 19 feet tall.

Stella will be installed during the day on Friday, followed by an official dedication ceremony starting at 5 p.m. with Mary Beth Babock, the owner of Buck Atom's Cosmic Curios on 66 and the creative force behind the project.

Michael Wallis, the famed Mother Road author, will also speak at the event, which will take place at 1347 E 11th St.

