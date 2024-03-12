McNellie's celebrates 20 years in Downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — It all started with a dream of owning an Irish bar that has helped revitalize downtown Tulsa. McNellie's Irish Pub has seen a lot change in twenty years. Founder Elliot Nelson said he's thankful the community has kept them going all these years.

"All the people that invested money and took chances to see downtown Tulsa come back to life and even the commitment of our customers" said Nelson.

Since opening downtown, Nelson has seen a wave of new businesses, apartments, and shops. Customers like Lauren Hayward appreciate the variety.

"It's definitely much better than any place I've ever lived and its young and great aesthetic" said Hayward.

Nelson has seen some big things change over the last 20 years.

"All the housing and info development we have a lot of empty parking lots everything from Guthrie Green and the BOK Center and the ballpark none of this stuff existed when we started" said Nelson.

Dylan Gardner a college student and downtown regular is glad to see the progress.

"All the options for eating I like to come down with friends after exams" Gardner said.

What started as a dream of starting an Irish pub has grown into so much more. Now, the McNelly’s group has several locations and even other restaurants.

Nelson told KJRH there's a sense of pride that comes along with the success.

"Yeah were proud but more than anything just thankful to have a part in it and thankful for all the people that helped me make it happen" Nelson said.

To learn about the week-long celebration and events, click here

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

