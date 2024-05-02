McLain High School students helping families in need

TULSA, okla — Families in need received weeks worth of groceries for free. Thanks to a group of kind, courageous high school students.

Those McLain High School students donated a truck full of food to Tulsa’s Dream Center. Their work of fundraisers and collection donations helped more than 100 families at the Dream Center.

Brandon Pinder is a father of five. He knows firsthand how difficult it can be to get nutritious food for a large family in the current economy.



"It's such a blessing that these children are caring about the community and these people that are actually hurting and are in need,” said Pinder.

Workers lined up 38 grocery carts full of donations for multiple families to take home.

Pamela Carter got a cart to take home and said she couldn't believe her eyes.

"Oh my goodness, where is this coming from? It's just amazing that there is so much out there that people want to give,” said Carter.

The Dream Center didn't stop at food, they helped each family load everything into their cars and even on the bus for the people who use the Dream Center to help feed their families.

The generosity of the students at McLain High School made a huge difference in their lives.

"Oh yes, for my family and everybody else's family. The family doesn't even have a meal to put on the table. It's a big-time blessing,” said Pinder.

Carter told 2 News that the gesture from Mclain High School means more to them than they know.

"I'm going to be coming back over and over again because I need this, and I think a lot of people in this world needs it," said Carter.

The Dream Center is always looking for more donationsand more volunteers support those in need.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

