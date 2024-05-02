'Really cool to see': Student-led donation drive benefits Tulsa Dream Center

TULSA, Okla. — Summer is right around the corner and Tulsa’s Dream Center said that's when their need for donations increases.

Luckily, they got a helping hand from an unexpected source.

McLain High School students gathered hamburger helpers, canned corn, and gingerbread decorating kits, all of which will be given to those in need.

They came up with a truck full of stuff in just one week. Quinton Moore was part of the effort.

"I feel really ecstatic about really being here and working with a team and completing new objectives for our school,” said Moore.

Not only did they work together as team, but the project was also 100% student-led. They donated their own money and created multiple fundraisers throughout the week.

Moore got something else out of this besides a good feeling.

"It makes you ultimately somewhat prepared to be in a leadership role in the future, and so it’s definitely going to help me become a better leader and better listener,” Moore said.

The 563 donations will feed hundreds of families for an entire week. Students even went outside to help load up the truck. Their teacher, Alex Andrews, couldn't be happier.

"I had goals of my own starting this class, but they have totally surpassed them, and It's just been really fun to see our students giving back to a community, said Andrews.

Moore said he's thankful this project was a perfect opportunity to be a good reflection of the community.

"It's not always the bad negative school or the bad negative highlights that make the school. There ultimately Is still well rounded people and people that care about the school,” said Moore.

Andrews said the success has already inspired more students to make another plan to give back to the community next year.

