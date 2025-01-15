McIntosh County wind project canceled

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — Wind turbine projects throughout the state have drawn the ire of local residents and spurred organized opposition.

A project causing one of the biggest stirs was in McIntosh County. 2 News Oklahoma’s Douglas Braff listened to concerned citizens and officials about their thoughts now that a controversial project is no more.

“No Wind Turbines for McIntosh County." That was the wish of numerous citizens throughout the county, judging by the amount of these signs along its rural highways. Their wish has finally come true.

The Canadian company TransAlta planned to build over 100 turbines throughout McIntosh County, with talks starting a couple of years ago.



RELATED STORY >>> WIND FARMS: Planned Pittsburg County locations raise against community concerns

"TransAlta has made the difficult decision to terminate the Canadian River Wind Project effective immediately,” read an email the county commissioners received from TransAlta on Jan. 13. “This decision follows a comprehensive review of interconnection challenges, evolving market conditions and challenges with land acquisition."

“We deeply appreciate the support and engagement of the project landowners and community members who have been part of this journey,” the letter continued. “TransAlta is committed to working closely with these groups to address concerns and ensure their needs are thoughtfully considered as development activities wind down.”

When asked if he was happy with how things went, County Commissioner Bobby Ziegler said, “We’re all happy, ‘cause the people was kind of blaming us thinking we knew more than we knew, and they thought we could do more than what we could do legally, and we couldn't."

2 News Oklahoma McIntosh County Commissioner Bobby Ziegler sat down with 2 News.

He thinks the project cancelation will benefit most of the community around the county and Eufaula Lake.

If the project succeeded, “It would've probably helped some of the people that was actually getting the turbines,” he admitted. “But as far as the surrounding area, I don't think it would've helped us at all.”

On Tuesday, Braff left voicemails with the TransAlta official who sent the email and with the company’s media line to clarify those remarks. 2 News has yet to receive a response.

“[If] you lose your water here, you lose the community, you lose your farmer; [if] you lose the farmer, you lose America,” said Hanna resident Tim Stacy.

Braff listened to Tim and Dawn Stacy, a couple leading the anti-turbine movement in McIntosh County.

2 News Oklahoma Tim and Dawn Stacy were glad to hear the project was terminated.

Both said they were very happy with this outcome. Tim told 2 News, “We're excited. They told us it couldn't be done.”

“One voice don't have a lot of power, but when people come together and speak the same, you can change the world,” he said.

The Stacys’ main concern was the turbines potentially contaminating local aquifers, a vital source of water for drinking and farming.

“America's backbone is still farming industry,” said Tim. “The small farmer supplies most of the food for this country. And, and, and you lose that. What do you have left?”

“I'm very happy though about this victory, but I don't think that the war’s over,” Dawn said, “because we haven't actually made changes yet.”

“Changes need to be made to Oklahoma law and state statutes to protect rural comp rural communities like ours,” she added.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

