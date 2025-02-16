McAlester church to expand community aid with planned outreach hub

MCALESTER, Okla. — Dream City Church in McAlester prides itself on helping those in need — whether it be through its bi-monthly soup kitchen, its clothing drives, or other charitable programs.

2 News spoke to a church leader about how they’re stepping up efforts to help neighbors.

“We’ve seen the homeless population really explode here in McAlester the past few years. So, there’s definitely a need,” lead pastor Mark Hennen told 2 News. “But this is gonna be a beautiful, beautiful space, helping all sorts of people.”

By May 2025, Dream City Church wants one room in a massive, abandoned building in town to be a seven-day-a-week soup kitchen. However, it has much grander plans for the structure.

“I'm willing to do anything short of sin to reach somebody in need,” said Hennen. “Sadly, the need is enormous, overwhelming at times.”

Hennen has big dreams for a 27,000-square-foot property they recently bought in the downtown.

“The ultimate dream is that no matter what somebody's need is — however far-reaching that might be — when they come in this building, we have the answer for 'em," he said.

He wants this place to be a one-stop shop for anyone in need, “from a soup kitchen to a free grocery store, to counseling services, to state-funded agencies.”

Mark Hennen shows 2 News where the grocery store will sit.

The counseling will range from addiction and finances to marriage. Several different organizations will also deal in foster care, filling offices throughout the building.

Community gathering spaces will also occupy spaces -- like one where children can spend time after school and one for live music and other large events.

Hennen shows where the seven-day-a-week soup kitchen will go.

Hennen said they’ll open up the different spaces in phases, starting with the soup kitchen.

“I think a lot of churches do it backwards,” he said. “They want the people to come to them. I think the church should go to people.”

