MAYFEST MAGIC: Local artisans show off work at Mayfest organized by TU

TULSA, Okla. — The 51st Mayfest opened at. 11 a.m. on Friday with vendors and musicians ready to share their art.

The Tulsa Indian Club performed to kick off the popular three-day festival.

The events happened in 1973 with the University of Tulsa taking the reigns last year.

It's something Michael Epps said is a part of the university's mission.

"For TU one of the focuses under President Carson is to be a lot more visible and to be part of the community. Mayfest is a great opportunity to do that," said Epps.

The festival brings together the best of Tulsa. There is food, drinks, music and art from local artisans.

Candicee White is one of those artists.

She is selling her art at the festival at her booth.

She told me Mayfest took many shapes over the years.

"I think this year it's being localized around the Guthrie Green is a really good idea so it's not hard to find anything everything is very central so that has been a good change," said White.

2 News spoke to several people enjoying the festivities in the sunshine. Many of them said they liked the change.

"This is so nice. I mean the way it's laid out is perfect and it's very spacious for you to walk around and see things and move around which is awesome," said visitor Stephanie Howard-Brown.

She was enjoying the festival with a friend for the first time in many years. She said the beautiful weather made Friday the right day.

"But we're having a good time. And it's really nice very nice the weather is perfect. Perfect weather and couldn't ask for more couldn't ask for a better day," said Howard-Brown

The festival started Friday, April 10, and goes through Sunday, April 12. There is free parking at the OSU Tulsa with free shuttle rides to Guthrie Green.

Event hours:



Friday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

