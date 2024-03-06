Mannford school resource officer arrested for sexual abuse of student

TULSA, Okla. — An officer with the Mannford Police Department who also worked as a school resource officer at Mannford Public School was arrested after being accused of sexual abuse.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said James Matthew Waltman provided alcohol to a student and engaged inappropriately with them while working at the school.

On March 5, OSBI arrested Waltman and he was booked into the Creek County Jail. He is being held under a complaint of first-degree rape and providing alcohol to a person under 21.

No charges are filed at this time.

The school released the following statement on the allegations:

This is a developing story.

