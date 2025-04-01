'Make the community stronger and stronger': Mannford man helps fire victims

MANNFORD, Okla. — It's been just over two weeks since a massive wildfire damaged dozens of homes and impacted hundreds of people in Mannford.

A day after the wildfires, Justin Hope started collecting food, clothing, and hygiene products donations. He runs the House of Hope food pantry in the city.

Since the fire he's gotten so many donations that he moved everything to a separate building for the families impacted. He's helped 30 families in one week since he opened it.

He needed space for the donations. A friend who owns Las Palmas Cosina restaurant in the area let him move everything inside.

Hope said all he wants to do is help those in need, "If you believe in your community, support your community, you're going to do what it takes to help them out."

Hope said people from all over Green Country stopped by to donate— what he called a perfect showcase of Oklahomans helping Oklahomans.

"I think from what we're doing, building like this is just going to make the community stronger and stronger," said Hope.

On April 1, people stopped by throughout the day, dropping off clothes and furniture to give something to the piles for families who lost everything.

Hope said it took him a day to organize the donations people dropped off.

He said doing it alone isn't easy. "I've had a few volunteers, and I could use some more; we got a lot more sorting to do," said Hope.

Even with help, he'll keep being the light of hope for anyone he can reach.

"I know you lost everything, but maybe I can help you with a little something."

Anyone interested in learning more can visit the group's Facebook page.

