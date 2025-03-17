'Everybody pulls together': Mannford community unites to support fire Victims

MANNFORD, Okla. — The devastating aftermath of recent fires left many residents in Mannford struggling to recover, but the local community rallied together in a demonstration of compassion and resilience.

"I don't have anything so I'm looking for everything," said Vicki Timmerman, whose life was turned upside down on Friday when the disaster struck.

First Baptist Church Mannford quickly stepped in to support those affected, exemplifying the Oklahoma Standard of solidarity in times of crisis.

Church member Barbara Headrick is spearheading the donation operation, encouraging community members to contribute food, clothing, toiletries, and other essential items for those in need.

"The first thing people want to do is help, and the only way to help is to donate," Headrick said. The response from the community has been overwhelming, with donations pouring in from near and far.

"A lot of these items were donated by individuals that just wanted to help. We've even had larger items delivered, including a semi-truck full of supplies from Louisiana," Headrick added.

For Timmerman, the level of support from her friends, family, and neighbors has been amazing. "The donations are just overwhelming, and I have had so many people reach out to help. It’s incredible," she said.

As the community continues to come together, neighbors are stepping in to lend a hand. "Everybody just pulled together and helped each other. And that’s what they’re doing now; everybody pulls together," Timmerman noted.

The outpouring of support in Mannford reflects a deep-rooted sense of community, reminding residents that in times of need, they are never alone.

From food to clothing, individuals and organizations have shown that neighbors truly help neighbors. As Headrick expressed, "How do you say thank you?... enough said."

If you would like to donate to First Baptist Church of Mannford click here.

