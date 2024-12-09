Man reunited with lost dog at pet adoption event

JENKS, Okla. — On Dec. 7, Andrew Sylvester was reunited with his lost dog "Bear" during a pet adoption event in Jenks. Sylvester said he searched for about a month until he checked Jenks Animal Welfare's social media and saw his dog online.

Sylvester said it was Halloween when he went to the store and returned to see his dog, Bear, missing. Sylvester said Jenks Police found his dog bear tied to a tree with a note reading, "Find a nice home."

https://www.facebook.com/61555813227865/videos/887649896683817/

About a month later, Sylvester attended a pet adoption event where he was reunited with his lost dog. Sylvester said it was like an early Christmas gift.

KJRH

"He was a little skittish, like I stuck my hand in but as soon a they opened that gate he immediately knew it was me. It was the best Christmas miracle I could have," Sylvester said.

KJRH

Jenks Animal Welfare staff said they would help Sylvester get his dog Bear microchipped so to prevent them from losing each other again. They also said if you have a lost pet, don't give up your search and check all available shelters.

To learn more about Jenks pet adoption events, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

