Man killed after parking, exiting car on I-44 near Highway 75

TULSA, Okla. — A man is dead after investigators say he was struck by two cars on I-44 in Tulsa.
According to Lt. Mark Southall of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the man parked his car in a construction area on I-44 near Highway 75.
He exited the car and was struck by a commercial motor vehicle. He was then struck by a second car.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. OHP has not yet identified him.
This is a developing story.
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