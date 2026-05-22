Man killed after parking, exiting car on I-44 near Highway 75

TULSA, Okla. — A man is dead after investigators say he was struck by two cars on I-44 in Tulsa.

According to Lt. Mark Southall of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the man parked his car in a construction area on I-44 near Highway 75.

He exited the car and was struck by a commercial motor vehicle. He was then struck by a second car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. OHP has not yet identified him.

This is a developing story.

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