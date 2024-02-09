Jury finds man guilty of threatening mass shooting at University of Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man who threatened to commit a mass shooting at the University of Tulsa in 2019, was found guilty by a Tulsa County jury.

Christopher Barnett, 40, was found guilty for three felony counts of threatening an act of violence and one misdemeanor count of threatening an act of violence.

He is currently serving a 32 year sentence for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for shooting a process server.

An investigation into Barnett's social media and website "Transparency for Oklahoma" led them to detailed threats and ways he planned how to commit a mass shooting against the university.



Barnett's social media showed some threats were made against individual students and teachers.

“Christopher Barnett terrorized and threatened an entire university and innocent people,” said First Assistant District Attorney Erik Grayless. “Any threats of mass shootings or other violence will not be tolerated.”

The jury recommended a 12 year prison sentence for the three felony counts and six months for the misdemeanor charge.

The sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 23. During the sentencing the judge will decide if Barnett will run concurrent or consecutive to his current 32-year sentence.

