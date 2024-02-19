Man crashes into house near 21st and Memorial

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police responded to a call near 21st and Memorial of a man crashing a car into a house at around 4:30 on Feb. 18.

An officer told 2 News the driver was the only person inside and likely lost control going northbound before hitting the house.

The person inside the home said he heard a loud thud, but when he went outside the driver was already getting help from good Samaritans.

He said this isn't the first time this has happened, two years ago a car crashed through the back of the yard.

The house suffered little damage and the fence was knocked over.

The driver was taken to St. Francis Hospital, his condition is unknown currently.

