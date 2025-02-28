TULSA, Okla. — Marshall Luton emailed the 2 News Problem Solvers on Feb. 15. Luton said he's tired of graffiti in the Tulsa area and that the police, the city, and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation should address it.

Luton was a Tulsa police officer for 27 years, serving the city he loves.

"And I love the people that make it what it is," said Luton.

However, Luton doesn't love the graffiti on buildings and highways around Tulsa. He sees it daily while driving around town and says it's getting out of hand.

"When you see a good clean city that is just slowly deteriorating, you want something done about it," said Luton.

Man concerned about graffiti in Tulsa area

Luton said he's asked for action by attempting to bring the issue to the mayor's and ODOT's attention, but he hasn't received a response.

"To have a good, safe, clean environment for people to live, prosper, and have pride in, then that needs to be taken care of immediately," said Luton.

2 News contacted Carson Colvin with the City of Tulsa. He said building owners are responsible for removing graffiti on their property. Tulsans can report graffiti on vacant properties to 311, and code enforcement will try to contact the owner.

2 News contacted Officer Danny Bean with the Tulsa Police Department, who said there are no plans to assemble a vandalism team.

TJ Gerlach, the spokesperson with ODOT, provided the following statement.

"We can go out there and cover it up one day, and unfortunately, a week later, someone has a new image, so it's an ongoing issue," said Gerlach.

Gerlach said ODOT prioritizes safety, and graffiti is not a safety hazard, so crews will address it when they have time. Luton wants to see any effort to keep his hometown beautiful.

"This can go from zero to 100 real quick, and if something's is not done about it, that's what's going to happen," said Luton.

