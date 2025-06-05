'Makes my brain squiggly': Food dye, additives talks ramp up, Texas bill may impact Oklahoma families

TULSA, Okla. — A growing movement examining food dyes and additives has sparked legislation nationwide, including in Oklahoma, prompting experts to warn of potential health effects.

Some studies link increased hyperactivity to food dyes and additives.

2 News sat down with Leanne Cook, who said her son struggled with hyperactivity, leading to the family shopping around for ingredients.

Her son, Jude, is like any other child who likes to play at the park to get his energy out, but it was the times he needed to be calm that Cook said he had some issues.

That led her to do some research. When she saw studies about increased hyperactivity, she decided to take action. When she cut out foods from Jude's diet, she noticed a difference in his behavior.

"After I think about a month of us doing that, we really started to see a lot of positive improvements in his behavior. He was able to self-regulate a lot better," Leanne said.

She said she couldn't just look at food products. Some of Jude's medications, like his daily allergy relief, were not colored.

To learn more about the impact of food dyes, 2 News spoke with Pediatrician Theresa Horton at the Utica Park Clinic Owasso.

She said that as these additives are common in foods, she has seen more kids experience the same challenges.

"It’s not like a big huge light switch that all children are going to act terrible when they have food dyes and preservatives, but it is a small increase. and it is a statistically significant noticeable increase," said Dr. Horton.

She referred to a study she recently read that investigated the impacts of the additives.

"A more recent study looked at 200 children, and they did an elimination diet with all of the dyes and preservatives out of their system and reintroduced them. And out of 200 children, 150 of them had behavioral problems when they were reintroduced," Dr. Horton said.

While a bill in the Oklahoma legislature that would have banned certain food dyes and additives stalled in the state Senate, a bill in Texas has the momentum to make changes nationwide.

The proposed law would require a label on certain foods to say, "Not Recommended for Human Consumption."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has until June 22 to either sign or dismiss the bill.

If it does pass, experts said food companies may choose to roll out the products with the label nationwide.

