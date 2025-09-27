'Makes me happy to see': Tulsa launches graffiti removal program

TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa launched a graffiti removal program targeting the downtown area. Joseph Feathers, the Neighborhood Abatement Coordinator with the city, said TPD received a $250,000 graffiti removal grant from the Department of Justice.

This grant enabled them to initiate their graffiti removal program through the city's Code Enforcement Department.

Marcus Peek, a Tulsa resident, said he regularly sees graffiti in downtown areas.

"It definitely is sad, I think those spaces could be utilized for more creative aspects," said Peek.

Feathers said code enforcement will be going out every day and looking for graffiti. Peek said this was a push in the right direction.

"I think it's good that they're trying to display and represent the city in a safe way," said Peek.

Feathers said before the program, graffiti removal would come out of the pockets of property owners. Now with the grant, it's completely free. To report it, call 311, visit the 311 website, or use the app.

"I think that's incredible… They don't have to spend money, and they're able to use that for their businesses," said Peek.

Feathers said they've already started removing graffiti around the city. City leaders are also working with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to allow them to clean ODOT properties throughout Tulsa.

"Just makes me happy to see the city doing something positive and artistic and trying to make the community feel safe," said Peek.

