Lufthansa plans major expansion for Tulsa, 500 more jobs

TULSA, Okla. — Lufthansa Technik Component Services (LTCS) broke ground on a major expansion Feb. 6 that will relocate its western hemisphere operations to Tulsa International Airport.

Lufthansa is the world's biggest non-American airline group, serving a quarter of the world's commercial fleet. One-third of its aircraft gets parts repaired in the Americas, of which most production is done in Tulsa.

"What's going to occur in the next five years is going to be monumental," Tulsa Regional Chamber CEO Mike Neal remarked during the company's groundbreaking ceremony.

“Currently we have about 360 people right here in Tulsa, and another 160 on the other side of the runway with Lufthansa Technik," LTCS Managing Director Tobias Baumgart told 2 News. "We plan to maybe double this within the next five years, so until 2030. There will be another 500 people, we believe.”



The company plans to move its administration department and avionics workshop to Tulsa from Miami, as well as renovate existing hangars and add 90 workstations. A total of 140,000 sq. feet of new space will be constructed, the company said.

“Oklahoma, and in particular Tulsa, is the maintenance repair and overhaul capital of the world," Lieutenant Gov. Matt Pinnell said during the ceremony. "And in a large part, we are because of companies like this, and because of the employees that I’m looking at.”

While the new plans are soaring, local and state officials believe a new challenge takes off: making sure Green Country spreads its wings to supply the employees needed.

“We hope that those students will choose a career tech, choose a university, choose a college, maybe go straight from high school into the ranks," Oklahoma Dept. of Aeronautics executive director Grayson Ardies said.



“Workforce readiness. That is a key component here,” Broken Arrow State Sen. John Haste added.

Mayor Monroe Nichols said Tulsa was the right fit for the company and will prove a worthwhile investment.

“I truly believe that the heartbeat of this company is right here at Tulsa International Airport,” he said.

