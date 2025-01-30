TULSA, Okla. — Sixty-four people were on board in the plane crash on Jan 29 between a passenger plane and an army helicopter in Washington, D.C. The helicopter had three passengers. Fourteen of the plane's passengers were U.S Olympic figure skaters. The team was coming back from a development camp in Wichita, Kansas.

Kellie Bullington, the president of Tulsa’s figure skating club, said it will leave a mark on the community.

"It's one of those things that you just pray that they find them alive, but as time progresses, it doesn't look good,” said Bullington.

Figure skating community reacts to athletes lost in plane crash

Bullington said that figure skaters come together to support each other whenever there's a loss in the community. The plane crash incident was no different, except this sent shock waves in Tulsa and around the nation.

Team USA said in a statement, "Today we join in mourning the profound loss of the passengers aboard flight 5342 and those impacted by this tragedy".

Bullington said the figure skating community lost some of their role models.

"They look up to them as big brothers and big sisters they do,” said Bullington.

Six of the victims were associated with the Skating Club of Boston, which serves as a training ground for some of the athletes. The club's words on the tragedy echo Bullington's sentiment; in a statement, they said, "Our sport and this club has suffered a horrible loss with this tragedy. Skating is a tight-knit community."

Bullington said Tulsa’s figure skating club will keep everyone affected in their thoughts and prayers.

"As a club, do send our sincere prayers and sympathy out; we're going to reach out to Boston later and see if there's anything that we can help them with," said Bullington.

Sending their assistance and prayers in true Oklahoma standard fashion.

