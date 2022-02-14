Love through the lens

TULSA, Okla. — As we celebrate love on this Valentine's Day, we look at it from a different perspective.

Heather Dubree knows all about love stories. She captures glimpses of them through her lens.

“Love especially through the camera lens…it really doesn’t lie,” Dubree, owner of Scissors Tail Studio in Tulsa said.

Her lens tells a story, words often can't.

“I really feel like when a couple are really in love, that really translates into the photographs,” she said.

For the past 15 years, she's been pouring her heart into her passion, photography. More recently, she decided to turn it into a business, Heart & Wild Photography, to capture treasured moments for others.

“I feel very privileged that people trust me to capture their love story,” Dubree said.

Skyler Goolsby and Chase Smith are middle school sweethearts. I asked them for their definition of love.

“It’s really about sharing your time and your love with someone,” Goolsby said.

Their love is just one of the hundreds of stories Dubree captures through her lens. Her camera freezes moments in time that couples can cherish for a lifetime..

“Just getting to see these two people from probably, most of the time very different backgrounds and their families coming together and just celebrating them and their love and their love is pretty fantastic,” Dubree said.

Dubree said one of the things she enjoys about photography is that she's able to share with others a piece she loves to do.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --