Tulsa Police arrest three involved in drug trafficking

TULSA, Okla — On Saturday, February 12th, Tulsa Police Officers served a search warrant on a room at an extended stay hotel.

The search warrant was the result of an investigation into street level narcotic sales.

Officers found three adults, two elderly individuals, and three dogs living in one of the three room suites.

During the search officers found marijuana, methamphetamine, and two loaded firearms.

It was apparent that the suspects were distributing and selling marijuana, methamphetamine, and other controlled substances to the homeless population in the area.

In the second story room officers found a 73-year-old woman who had been sleeping on a sofa.

The woman could barely stand and told officers she wasn't sure how long it had been since she left the room.

Officers also found an elderly male that was sleeping on a small cot in the kitchen area.

Both the elderly male and female were transported to a local hospital.

Police arrested Sharlie Anderson, William Sapp, and Demarco cox on charges of possession of controlled drugs with intent to distribute, possession of firearms in commission of a felony, possession of firearms after a felony conviction, and possession of stolen property.

Two dirty scottie dogs and a chihuahua were picked up by a local animal shelter.

