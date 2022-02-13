Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mickey Guyton dress on display at Tulsa's Woody Guthrie Center

items.[0].image.alt
Business Wire
Country Music star Mickey Guyton will appear in a special moment airing during the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards on September 16 at 8pm ET/PT on CBS to help raise awareness around the issue of hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: Business Wire)
“55th Academy of Country Music Awards™” Teams Up With Wells Fargo and Country Star Mickey Guyton to Help People Facing Hunger in Light of COVID-19
Posted at 5:40 PM, Feb 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-13 18:40:25-05

TULSA, Okla. — Country music artist Mickey Guyton brought the house down in Los Angeles on Sunday before kickoff between the Rams and Bengals.

The Texas native sang the National Anthem before the game.

A part of Guyton lives in Tulsa, as the dress she wore during her debut at the Grand Ole Opry.

Tulsans can see the dress on display as part of the “Stronger Together: The Power of Women in Country Music."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7