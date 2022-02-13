Mickey Guyton dress on display at Tulsa's Woody Guthrie Center

TULSA, Okla. — Country music artist Mickey Guyton brought the house down in Los Angeles on Sunday before kickoff between the Rams and Bengals.

The Texas native sang the National Anthem before the game.

A part of Guyton lives in Tulsa, as the dress she wore during her debut at the Grand Ole Opry.

Tulsans can see the dress on display as part of the “Stronger Together: The Power of Women in Country Music."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --