A New Life: Rising Grove football star overcomes childhood slave trade

GROVE, Okla. — Grove High School's Emmanuel Crawford is an established rising star for the school's football program, but to Crawford, it's more than a sport.

He's the school's all-time leading rusher, racking up 2,400 yards and 43 touchdowns in 2021 alone.

Crawford's life began 6,000 miles away from Grove in Ghana where he was one of an estimated 21,000 child slaves working the fishing trade on the African country's Lake Volta.

"I got sold into slavery when I was three," Crawford says.

"A lot of families in Ghana will sell their oldest kids so they can have enough money to provide for themselves and the siblings that they have."

At four years old, he sat in a boat working, weak and shivering before the Touch-A-Life Foundation organized a rescue that saved his life.

He received shelter and schooling as friends of the family who saved him looked for a child to adopt.

Nine months later he joined his new family.

"I haven't had a moment quite as joyful as that in my life," Crawford says.

"A moment definitely where it was like there's a greater power that put me here to be with this family that loves me this much."

Stan and Audrey Crawford raised their new son like any other child alongside his brothers and sisters.

His talent and instincts drew him to football where he's been tearing up Friday nights and hoping his story can serve as motivation for others.

"Sadly, a lot of them don't get out like I did," Emmanuel Crawford says.

"Whether they grow older and become slave owners or they don't make it to see adulthood because they die in the process of being a child slave, and I was very close to possibly becoming one of those who passed away on the lake. That's really driven me and pushed me because God has given me a second chance at life."

See his full story Sunday night on 2 News Oklahoma after the Olympics.

