'Lost everything': Ida Red Brookside reopens after fire, Tulsans show support

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's popular general store is back open after a fire caused significant smoke damage to the inside of its Ida Red's Brookside location.

The support of the Oklahoma community helped push the store to reopen ahead of the holiday season.

"That’s behind any tragedy, whether it’s a fire, tornado, or any kind of natural disaster, when you see a neighbor in need, we’re always quick to help step in no matter what the case may be," said Ashley Yearby.

She was shopping in the store when 2 News spoke with her. She's from Tulsa but now lives in Houston. She owns a small business of her own.

"I’ve always been a supporter of small businesses. We’re both small business owners, so we understand the power of shopping locally," said Yearby.

Tulsans coming together to show their love for the Tulsa-based business.

"While it was a real big fire it was put out really fast, but the smoke damage was extensive we basically lost everything in this store," said Angelene Wright the owner of Ida Red.

2 News was there when Tulsa firefighters battled the blaze on September 16.

It's been a whirlwind': Picking up the pieces after Ida Red fire

Even though Wright lost almost all her inventory, she remained determined to reopen but said she couldn't have done it without the help of her community

"You know people traveled out to see our 91st and Yale store where maybe they hadn’t been there before so that was kind of neat. And those other stores got a little extra love," said Wright.

Other people sent love to the business on social media over the last several months. Wright said that means the world to her.

"I saw somebody share today on Facebook that said, 'Oh Brookside is getting back to normal again cause Ida Red’s open.' And I was like we’re part of the normal for this person," said Wright.

This is not the first incident that's occurred at the store just before the holidays.

November 21, 2022, Ida Red’s south Tulsa store had an SUV drive into the store.

SUV crashes into south Tulsa Ida Red

Wright said November 21, now honors two impactful events at the store.

"I feel like I’ve completed a chapter or something," said Wright.

While inside the store, 2 News met a mother and daughter who were happy to see it back open.

"We were waiting until it opened and now we’re excited to be here," said Amelia Bean.

Her mother, Bota Bean, is hard of hearing, so she translated for her.

"She likes coming here, we love coming here it’s like a famous place to come," said Bean.

Wright thanked the community for their support and said everyone should support local businesses.

"And if Ida Red’s not your jam I would say just go somewhere else. Support somebody local cause it really does mean something," said Wright

Wright's message of supporting local comes just a little over a week before Small Business Saturday on November 30.

The initiative champions small businesses nationwide and happens on the weekend following Thanksgiving.

Here in Tulsa, there are over a hundred participating stores hoping you will show them a little local love.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

