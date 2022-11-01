Longtime Tulsa business Ehrle's Party Supply announces closing sale

TULSA, Okla. — Another longtime Tulsa business is preparing to close.

Ehrle's Party Supply announced late Monday that it will be holding its retirement liquidation sale on Tuesday as they clear out its inventory for good. The liquidation announcement cited the sale of the owners' retail building at 5150 S. Sheridan combined with the lingering effects of COVID-19, inflation and supply chain issues as factors that led to the costume and party supply business's demise.

The announcement comes after local business owners from Claud's Hamburgers, JJ's Gourmet Burger Bar and Freddie's BBQ and Steak House all announced they'd be closing their doors within the last month.

"We are grateful for having had the opportunity to do what we love for so long and for the opportunity to become friends with so many incredible people in the state," owners said in a statement. "We would like to thank all our customers over the years. Ehrle’s would not have been as successful without your local support and loyalty. Thank you for allowing us to be a part of bringing fun into your lives. We will forever remember your smiles."

The current owners took over in 2017 after the longtime owners retired.

The liquidation sale will include all inventory, retail fixtures and assets of the business. There are Christmas and New Years supplies, rentals like tables, chairs, games and warehouse equipment.

A friend of the owners set up a GoFundMe account in an effort to help offset the expense of liquidating.

