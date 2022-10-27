Multiple people dead after fire in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Multiple people are dead following a fire in Broken Arrow on Thursday.

The Broken Arrow Police Department said they're investigating following the fire at a home in the neighborhood near Houston and Elm. Police said they're investigating the situation as a homicide.

Broken Arrow police say they responded to the call around 4 p.m., finding multiple people dead inside the house.

2 News Oklahoma Firefighters on the scene of a house fire near South Hickory and West Galveston in Broken Arrow on Thursday. Oct. 27, 2022.

Police did not immediately have any additional details to share.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

