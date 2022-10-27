Multiple people dead after fire in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Multiple people are dead following a fire in Broken Arrow on Thursday.
The Broken Arrow Police Department said they're investigating following the fire at a home in the neighborhood near Houston and Elm. Police said they're investigating the situation as a homicide.
Broken Arrow police say they responded to the call around 4 p.m., finding multiple people dead inside the house.
Police did not immediately have any additional details to share.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Trending Stories:
- Supreme Court hearing case about affirmative action
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Tulsa tops for affordable starter homes
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- What do you want to see at the Center of the Universe? Weigh in!
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter