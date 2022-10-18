Center of the Universe redesign ready for public input

TULSA, Okla. — The idea for a reimagined Center of the Universe in downtown Tulsa is ready for input from the public.

Downtown Tulsa Partnership released the rendering and a link to a survey on Tuesday as they look to transform the iconic plaza.

“Since February 2022, we have met with and listened to residents, workers and key stakeholders via focus groups and one-on-one conversations to learn more about what makes this unique space special to Tulsans," said Brian Kurtz, President & CEO of Downtown Tulsa Partnership. “We’ve heard from hundreds of Tulsans via email about their memories and experiences at the Center of the Universe and what improvements they’d like to see, and the design team has worked hard to present a preliminary design concept that respects the space’s history and Downtown’s forward trajectory. This is Tulsans’ opportunity to let us know if we’re on the right track.”

Hangout at the Center of the Universe is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the south end of the pedestrian bridge. People can come by from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. for live music from local artists, food trucks and giant yard games before or after taking the survey.

Plans to renovate the plaza started in December 2019 but were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The total project cost is currently estimated at $7.64 million with more than $4 million allocated to critical structural repairs to the 100-year-old Boston Avenue Bridge. The City of Tulsa has identified capital funding to support both the repair of the bridge structure as well as partial funding for the plaza improvements, to include new pathways, lighting, landscaping, public art, and other amenities. Downtown Tulsa Partnership is fundraising to support plaza improvements, which are being supported with more than $1 million from the AEP Foundation though Public Service Company of Oklahoma.

The preliminary design survey will be open through Oct. 28. The final conceptual design and report will be unveiled in December with construction expected to begin next spring.

