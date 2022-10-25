Watch Now
JJ's Gourmet Burger, legendary Tulsa restaurant, closes after 53 years

Longtime Tulsa restaurant JJ's Gourmet Burger is closed after 53 years in business. Oct. 25, 2022.
Posted at 1:43 PM, Oct 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-25 16:08:10-04

TULSA, Okla. — Longtime Tulsa restaurant JJ's Gourmet Burger is now closed.

A post on Facebook said "it's been a trip."

The restaurant opened near 6th and Peoria 53 years ago in May. It quickly grew in reputation for things like a membership card required to get in, no changes from the posted menu and other things.

This Land Press profiled the elusive J.J. in 2011.

