Freddie's Steakhouse to close its door this year

SAPULPA, Okla. — Another beloved restaurant is closing this year. Freddie's BBQ and Steakhouse are set to close its doors after being in business for 60 years.

The Sapulpa restaurant announced the news on Facebook Sunday that it will close permanently on Dec. 31, 2022, following the death of owner Edmond "Tex" Slyman earlier this year.

"As a family, we have made the incredibly difficult decision to close Freddie's at the end of this year," said owner Sherian Slyman. “We want to express our deepest gratitude to the people of Oklahoma and beyond for their many decades of patronage and support. We invite our loyal customers to join us throughout the holiday season to get their final fix of Freddie's."

Slyman's uncle, Fred Joseph, is the founder of the restaurant who started the business in 1962. Joseph started by making barbecue in the back of a grocery store he owned. Demand for his food grew exponentially, causing Joseph to remodel the grocery store into a small restaurant.

Slyman would later purchase the steakhouse in 1972 when Joseph retired and continued the family legacy of serving delicious food to its loyal customers. Freddie's is known throughout the area for its BBQ, steaks, and Lebanese options.

Freddie's would eventually change locations after a fire destroyed the original location in 1978. This caused the steakhouse to move to its current location in Sapulpa along Route 66.

Freddie's is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. through its closing date on December 31. For more information and to view the menu, visit the steakhouse's website.

