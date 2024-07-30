Watch Now
Local Venezuelan community reacts to Nicolás Maduro being declared President

TULSA, Okla. — After holding their Presidential Election over the weekend, the government of Venezuela declared Nicolás Maduro to be the winner.

This makes it his third consecutive year in office, but this election, more than previous ones, is surrounded by controversy.

2 News was there Sunday, as the community prayed before the election:

Hundreds in Tulsa pray for change in Venezuela election

Local Venezuelan community members say this doesn't make any sense.

Carolina Mariños is the owner of "El Arepaso" in Tulsa and said these elections have been fraudulent.

She and her daughter, Elena Hart Murillo, know that the country needs something different in order to truly benefit citizens.

"You know, everybody is just ready for a change," said Murillo.

"It’s been over 10 years since we’ve gotten to see our family in Venezuela just because of how bad the situation has been. It’s just unsafe to travel," she said.

She said the country has become extremely dangerous, and prices for everything have soared.

"You risk getting kidnapped, you risk getting killed for something as simple as your phone."

Venezuelan dancer Jeorkeliz Calderon said this isn't the first time the government has stolen the election from the public.

However, she knows that the Venezuelan community, both in Venezuela and in the United States, is striving to make a difference.

Carolina Mariños said that now more than ever, hope is not lost, everyone just needs to keep fighting.

Her daughter agrees, saying it's important to make sure that everyone's voice is heard.

